Akpabio Vs Yari: How Tinubu’s Candidate Can Emerge Senate President – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has predicted a likelihood of how events would unfold, leading to the emergence of a Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Sani in a post via his Twitter account on Sunday said if certain conditions are in place, there is a high probability that the President’s preferred candidate would emerge, however, if the conditions are not met, the results would be different.

Naija News recalls the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has openly declared support for Godswill Akpabio but some aggrieved aspirants within the party including a former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari have vowed to contest against Akpabio.

With the 10th National Assembly set for inauguration on Tuesday, 13th June, Sani submitted that if an open ballot is adopted by the lawmakers during the election of leaders in the chamber, and the event shown on live TV where President Bola Tinubu will be watching every senator, the President’s anointed candidate would emerge but if the reverse is the case, any other candidate may emerge.

He however added that everything can still go anyway as he is not a soothsayer.

He wrote: “If open ballot is adopted in the chamber and shown on live TV where the President will be watching every senator, the President’s anointed candidate will win squarely.

“If Secret Ballot is adopted in the chamber and no one knows where anyone voted, the result will be different.

“When a rebel candidate wins, those who voted for him will be considered the adversaries of the executives for the next four years.

“However, I’m not a soothsayer but just suggesting a possible scenario.”