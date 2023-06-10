Five Things You Should Know About Undergraduate Cook Trying To Unseat Hilda Baci

An Ekiti-based cook, Dmilola Adeparusi who became a cynosure after embarking on marathon cooking for 120 hours in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State has continued on her journey, cooking for over 30 hours.

Naija News understands that Damiola’s quest to clinch the world record-breaking title of non-stop cooking by a single individual is coming less than a month after chef Hilda Baci completed her yet-to-be-verified cook-a-thon in 100 hours.

Recall that Hilda made headlines in May after beating Indian chef Lata Tondon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes record achieved in September 2019.

However, the undergraduate is attempting to break Hilda’s unofficial record.

Here are five things you should know about the young chef who has begun to grab the nation’s attention.

– Born Damilola Adeparusi, the young chef now fondly addressed as Chef Dammy is an Ekiti indigene and is attempting to break the record in Ilupeju, Ekiti.

– Dammy is a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate at the Federal University of Oye Ekiti.

– Besides being a cook, Damilola is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

– Dammy is a vivaciously curious person, noting via her official pages her love for researching and learning about new things.

– She is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon currently in Ekiti State and is attempting to break Hilda’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.