Emefiele: ‘Do Not Ruin Your Administration With This Act Of Vengeance’ – Reno Omokri Warns Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the suspension and arrest of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of Emefiele.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey announced the development in a statement made available to reporters.

The statement read in part, “This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”

Reacting to the suspension via a post on Instagram, Omokri stated that it was a vindictive act to punish Emefiele for the Naira redesign policy.

The political analyst advised Tinubu not to mar his progress made so far by indulging in vengeance, adding that the country needs unity and stability after the 2023 elections.

He wrote, “The suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, by President Bola Tinubu, is not in good taste. It appears to be a vindictive act, to punish Mr Emefiele for the patriotic Naira redesign policy, which was meant, among other things, to reduce the impact of money on the #NigerianElections2023.

“President Tinubu started well. Indeed, I have had cause to praise him. But he should not mar the progress he has made by this act of seeming vengeance. The country needs unity and stability after a fractious election. Now is the time for appeasement, not punishment. It is hoped that the President will reconsider his actions for the nation’s greater good.”