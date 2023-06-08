Tinubu Meets Senators-elect, Rep Members-Elect Behind Closed-Door [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with Senators-Elect and House Representative members-elect of the 10th National Assembly behind closed-door.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held at the Presidential Villa ahead of the June 13th Inauguration of the 10th NASS.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, outgoing Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila were also at the meeting.

Lawmakers-elect from the ruling and opposition parties were present at the meeting.

Some incoming lawmakers at the meeting include Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe, Abdulmumin Jibrin, and Godswill Akpabio, among others.

Tinubu is expected to urge the 10th National Assembly to work with his administration. The President may also urge the incoming lawmakers to back the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress for leadership positions.

Recall that the ruling party has backed Akpabio for Senate President, Barau Jibrin for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abbas for Speaker, and Benjamin Kalu for Deputy Speaker.