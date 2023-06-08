I Received A Huge Shock – Peter Obi Mourns

The presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has mourned the death of Senator Annie Okonkwo.

Naija News reports that the former Senator representing the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in Anambra State, Clement Annie Okonkwo died in America after battling an undisclosed illness.

Reacting to the news of his death, Obi, via his verified Twitter page, said that Okonkwo while he was alive did not relent in his commitment towards a New Nigeria.

He further added that the devastating news was a huge shock to himself and the Obident family.

He said: “Late yesterday, I received with huge shock, the devastating news of the death of Senator Annie Okonkwo. I was aware that he was sick, but I prayed and hoped for his full recovery. Distinguished Sen. Annie Okonkwo was a veteran of Nigerian politics.

“Despite not being a member of the Labour Party, he was one of the strongest pillars of support in our journey to a New Nigeria. He provided very invaluable advice and immeasurable support during our vigorous campaigns around the nation.

“He persuaded his son, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, who was in another party then, to join the Labour Party, where he contested and eventually won a seat at the Federal House of Representatives. After the elections and the subsequent declarations which we are challenging in court today.

“Sen. Annie Okonkwo did not relent but remained steadfast in his efforts and commitment towards a New Nigeria. When I heard that he was sick, I travelled to the United States to visit and spend time with him.

“Senator Okonkwo’s highly entrepreneurial spirit and political sagacity will be greatly missed in the country today. On behalf of my family, the Labour Party and the Obidient family, I sincerely condole his immediate family, and all of us, who mourn him.

“May God Almighty, who it pleased to call him home at this time, grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, and all of us, the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss. -PO”