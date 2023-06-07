Yari Reveals Who Will Decide The Next Senate President

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said it is only God that will decide who will become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Yari stated this on Tuesday while speaking when a group from the South-South region paid him a visit in Abuja.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had chosen a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Kano Senator, Barau Jibrin as the Deputy Senate President.

Speaking further, the Zamfara senator-elect said it is only the will of God that would prevail, adding that no one should fight for any position.

He said: “People should not contest with God, only God, Allah that we worship, installs a king, no other person.

“It is only God who enthrones or makes the king. This is to call the attention of anyone who thinks that he can enthrone and dethrone.

“Those that are on the throne should remember that they were given the throne by God and that God never shifts from where He is. This is a clarion call for everyone. It is only God, it is only God’s decision that will prevail.”

The former governor said if elected Senate President, he would work for the good of the south-south people starting with the Ogoni cleanup.

He said: “The Ogoni cleanup is doable. I believe with the present president, it would be a reality.

“If Yari becomes the Senate President, we will do our best for the good of the south-south. With your prayers, God who enthrones will put the royal cap on our head. We want to lead the national assembly for a better Nigeria.”

On his part, former Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the South-South community in Abuja, Mike Okiro, said they are fully in support of Yari’s senate president bid.

He said: “We are here to tell you that we are with you, we support you. We are with you in prayers.

“We are going to spread the news of our visit. We hope that God will hear our prayers and bless your ambition.”