Four Killed As Troops Make Contact With Bandits In Zamfara

At least four people were killed when troops of the Nigerian Army – Operation Hadarin Daji, made contact with some bandits in Zamfara State in their recent operation.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja, Maj-General Musa Danmadami, revealed that the troops came in contact with the criminals while combing Kumbo, a community in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

According to him, the gallant troops engaged the bandits in a fierce firefight and successfully neutralized four terrorists.

The troops also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation, Naija News learnt.

“On 6 June 2023, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted an ambush operation to bandits’ hideout at KUMBO village in BUKKUYUM Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Toops made contact with bandits and a fierce fire-fight ensued during which troops neutralized (4) four terrorists and recovered four (4) AK-47 rifles, two (2) AK-47 rifle magazines, twenty six (26) rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunitions, and four (4) motorcycles, among other sundry items,” the statement by Danmadami reads.

It added that the military high command commended troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area.