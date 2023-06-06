Subsidy Removal: NLC Berated Over Suspension Of Strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has been berated for suspending the proposed nationwide strike over the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Naija News reports that the NLC announced the strike suspension after a meeting of their leaders and representatives of the Federal Government on Monday at the Presidential Villa.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, both parties agreed to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

Part of the resolution was for the federal government, the organised labour to review the World Bank-financed cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the programme and reconvene on June 19 for further negotiations.

The joint team is expected to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation as well as establish the framework for the completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

Also, the federal government is to also provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and the expansion of rail networks across the country.

Reacting to the suspension of the strike in a Twitter post on Tuesday, a Public Affairs commentator, Deji Adeyanju accused the organised labour of betrayal and compromise.

Adeyanju claimed that the organised labour suspended the strike without achieving anything, alleging that the labour leaders have been bribed.

He wrote: “Woke up to see the betrayal by NLC. I knew this was going to happen.

“Once you see people who should be protesting almost sleeping in the Villa, compromise is the next thing. They suspended the strike without achieving anything. A hungry man cannot do Aluta. Shame!”