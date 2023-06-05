NLC, TUC Suspend Planned Strike Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended their planned strike action over the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

The decision to suspend the planned strike was taken after a meeting with the federal government representatives at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday night.

It would be recalled the organized labour had planned to embark on a nationwide strike action on Wednesday but after Monday’s meeting, they have made a U-turn and suspended their planned strike.

The decision to suspend the strike was made public in a resolution read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who added that the meeting would be reconvened on June 19th to continue negotiations.

The parties also agreed to set up a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

The resolution read thus:

Resolution of Engagement between the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Federal Government to resolve the issues associated with the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) on June 5, 2023

Following the engagements between the Federal Government, TUC and the NLC, with the intervention of the Speaker, House of Representatives to resolve the disputes that arose from the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS the following resolutions were reached:

1. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

2. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

3. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with Labor centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

4. The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

5. The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

6. The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

7. All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee

Consequently, the parties agreed follows:

A. The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations

B. The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above

C. The Labour Centers and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.

Court Stops NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike

Earlier, the National Industrial Court had granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from going on strike from Wednesday as planned, until the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice O. Y. Anuwe issued the order today and adjourned further hearing till 19 June.

The judge was ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) which was moved by Mrs. Maimuna Lami Shiru, Director Civil Litigation, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Justice Anuwe said the order shall remain in force pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice dated June 5 which was filed by the Federal Government through the office of the AGF.

The judge said her action was informed by the argument by the Federal Government’s lawyer that the strike, if allowed, will occasion incalculable damage to the nation.