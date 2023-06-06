Photos From Obasa’s Re-election As Lagos Assembly Speaker For Third Term

Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was on Tuesday re-elected by his colleagues to lead the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker for the third consecutive time.

The lawmakers also elected Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the Deputy Speaker.

Obasa was unanimously re-elected after a proclamation of the 10th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was present with Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and top government officials at the chamber of the House.

See photos from the historic event: