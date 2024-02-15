Support 12-year-old Schoolgirl Suffering Teargas Injury – Lagos Assembly Urges Government

The Lagos State House of Assembly has pleaded with the government to support a 12-year-old student of the Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Lagos State, who suffered an eye injury after she was allegedly tear-gassed by the police.

The victim, Amina Alege, reportedly suffered the injury when two schools were embroiled in a clash and the police intervened with tear-gas.

The dire incident occured on Friday, February 9, 2024, in front of a mosque near Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Iloro, Cement, Agege, Lagos.

The House subsequently called on the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and the ministry to offer necessary support to the young girl, who is to undergo surgery

The matter was brought to the attention of the House by Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, chairman of the House Committee on Sports and Youth Development during a plenary session on Thursday presided over by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda on behalf of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Orekoya revealed that he was informed of the situation through a human rights organisation,

He said the student’s parents have been borrowing money to pay for her treatment and that she is currently admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Orekoya pleaded with the House to call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to offer support to the parents and help save Amina’s life before the situation worsens.

Supporting Orekoya’s appeal, Hon. Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2) emphasised that since the student attends a government-owned school, it was necessary for the governor to step in.

Joseph further requested that the House investigate the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Deputy Speaker Meranda directed the Chairman of the House Committee on Education (Secondary) to summon the management of both schools involved in the clash and investigate what led to the clash.