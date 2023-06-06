Kwankwaso Pays Tribute To Late Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero

Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has paid tribute to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

Naija News recalls that Bayero died on June 6, 2014. Reflecting on the demise of the late monarch, Kwankwaso described Bayero as a guardian to all the people of Kano.

Nine years after Bayero’s demise, Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State, took to his Twitter page to shower encomium on the late traditional ruler.

He said: “On this day, we remember our late father, an indefatigable guardian to all the people of Kano. The late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, who passed on nine years ago has left us with a legacy that we cherish and which we shall always protect. Allah ya jaddada wa Sarki rahama. Allah ya taimaki Kano da Kanawa, Ameen.”

Naija News understands that the late Bayero is one of Nigeria’s most revered traditional rulers and Muslim leaders.

He was known to be a vocal critic of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

Bayero, however, died at age 83 in June 2014 after battling a protracted illness, shortly after he returned home from London, where he had been receiving treatment.

Before Bayero ascended the throne, he worked as a banker, police officer, parliamentarian, and diplomat; he was also a successful businessman.

The emir’s driver and two guards were killed when suspected Boko Haram fighters tried to assassinate him in January 2013, this news platform recalled.

Although the Sultan of Sokoto is Nigeria’s most senior Muslim leader, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, was seen by many as the country’s most respected and influential emir.

He spent 50 years on the throne, and his efforts to build peace and the way he always stayed out of Nigeria’s sometimes murky politics were outstanding.