Despite Links To A Cartel, This Is What Tinubu Has Achieved In His First Week – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has listed President Bola Tinubu achievements in his first week in office.

Speaking via a post on Facebook, the political analyst argued that Tinubu has been more accessible to “labour and trade unions in one week, than Buhari was in four years”.

He insisted that in one week Tinubu has exhibited his ability to address key issues plaguing the economy

The staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, cited the removal of fuel subsidy, the quelling of nationwide strike planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress as some of the achievements.

The post reads, “Waziri Atiku Abubakar is my preferred choice. He would have been better than Tinubu. And May the Presidential Election Petition Court give him victory.

“However, I do note that the fuel subsidy is gone. A single Naira exchange rate is emerging. The NLC has been persuaded to see reason.

“And President Tinubu is meeting with heads of strategic agencies, and giving them executive direction. The military is harmoniously subordinate to his regime.

“Nigeria has just posted a trade surplus. The stock market has received a boost and rallied. And there is relative peace in the country.

“Yes, he has known cartel links, nevertheless, President Bola Tinubu has performed very well for his first week in office.”