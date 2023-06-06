Auxiliary: Makinde Meets New PMS Leadership

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday night met with the new leadership of Parks Management System (PMS) led by its Chairman, Tomiwa Omolewa.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held at the Ikolaba private residence of the governor.

A source at the meeting told The PUNCH that it was not unconnected with how total sanity would be restored in the once deadly union in the state.

Others at the meeting were appointed Secretary, Kasali Lawal; Deputy Chairman, Tajudeen Jimoh; Treasurer, Kamardeen Idowu; Financial Secretary, Tirimisiyu Olowoposi; Organising Secretary, Abass Amolese and Auditor, Hamidu Were.

Others included First Vice-Chairman, Abideen Ejiogbe; First Trustee, Ganiyu Mojeed; Second Trustee, Musa Alubankudi; Second Auditor, Akinsola Tokyo; and Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Emiola.

Recall that Governor Makinde had last Monday dissolved the PMS headed by Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxillary, to reorganize and integrate aggrieved members into the union.

The state Police command subsequently declared Auxillary wanted after several arms and ammunition, alongside other dangerous weapons, were recovered in the house during the raid by the police.