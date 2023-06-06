Audience Express Mixed Reaction As Korra Obidi Performs Energetically At Event (Video)

A video capturing the moment controversial dancer cum singer, Korra Obidi, was met with mixed reaction from her audience during a recent performance at an event has surfaced on social media.

The trending video showed the moment Obidi gained access into the stage, commencing her energetic performance.

One thing that however caught the eye of many was the lackluster demeanor of most of the seated audience who gazed unmotivated at the mother of two dancing excited during her performance.

Even though, the event, which appeared to be a seminar, had a perceived lack of enthusiasm, energetic Korra, who seemed unperturbed continued to dance around the hall nudging the crowd to dance along with her.

While some cheered at the dancer, others maintained a reserved demeanor.

Watch the video below;

Korra Obidi Calls Out Ex-husband’s Supporters

Meanwhile, Korra Obidi recent announced that she will be suspending her live stream on Facebook.

Naija News reports that the content creator majorly puts out videos of herself cooking and eating on her Facebook page and calls it Korra’s kitchen.

However, it seems that the diva’s monetization feature on her Facebook page was suspended.

Expressing her immense displeasure over the situation, she disclosed that her ex-husband, Justin Dean’s supporters were the ones who reported her, claiming that she goes naked in her videos.

However, the social media app flagged her page for going against partnership rules and her monetization was paused for 90 days.

Lamenting, the mother of two stated that the 90 days monetization halt has exceeded and the issue still persists. She further called on anyone working with the Blue app, Facebook to come to her aid. Korra affirmed that the ban has made her change as she now wears overall clothes that don’t expose her body anymore.

She went on to state that she does not plan on coming live until the situation is resolved.