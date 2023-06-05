‘Those Saying Only A Military Man Can Handle NSA Position Are Ignorant’ – Fani-Kayode Backs Ribadu

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has backed the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, to emerge as the National Security Adviser.

Naija News reports that there are speculations that President Bola Tinubu would appoint Ribadu, who is a retired police officer, to replace the current NSA, Babagana Monguno.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode berated Nigerians saying that only a military man can handle the position of the national security adviser, describing them as “ignorant”.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said among the best that held that position in the nation’s history were retired police and intelligence officers such as Umaru Shinkafi, Gambo Jimeta, and Ismaila Gwarzo.

Fani-Kayode, therefore, said if Ribadu is confirmed as NSA, he will acquit himself well of the job and follow in the footsteps of three revered men named.

He wrote: “Those that say only a military man can handle the position of NSA are ignorant.

“Amongst the best that held that position in our history were retired police and/or intelligence officers such as Umaru Shinkafi, Gambo Jimeta, and Ismaila Gwarzo.

I have no doubt that my brother Nuhu Ribadu, who is a retired police officer, once confirmed as NSA, will acquit himself well and follow in the footsteps of these three reverred men.”