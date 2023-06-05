Reactions As Tinubu Meets Falana Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

Nigerians have reacted to the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.

Naija News earlier reported that Falana, who is the lawyer to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions, met with Tinubu on how best to handle the removal of fuel subsidy and how to ensure that the pain of Nigerians does not worsen.

The senior lawyer also met with the President on the war against corruption, and how best to recover funds that have been stashed in foreign jurisdictions.

Falana also discussed with Tinubu how to tackle waste in government and recover looted funds, adding that the aim is just to ensure that the economy picks up quickly

The meeting, it was learned, followed a letter that the human rights lawyer had written to Tinubu on the economy and how the President could succeed.

Following the development, some Nigerians took to social media to express their reactions to the meeting between President Tinubu and Falana.

See some of the reactions below.

@jidemosas wrote: “Falana had always been NLC lawyer and he had always represented them in courts. So, he will probably work between both the FG and NLC in dousing the tension caused by the Fuel Subsidy.”

@uncleEtim wrote: “I might not like the character of the president, but his recent moves and meetings make you realize we didn’t have a president for the past 8 years!”

@DoraDave5 wrote: ‘They want to buy Falana’s conscience. They removed subsidy from diesel and yet no positive effect on the economy. They just want the masses to continue suffering. If they are sincere, they would have started by cutting down the cost of governance.”

@unclegeeonline wrote: “Ghana Must Go for everybody. Falana will change the frequency immediately.”

@gee_greatgee wrote: “Is Falana an economist? If there are laws guiding fuel subsidy then it is a right move.”

@leyenium wrote: “I foresee that this meeting will come since Falana SAN granted the last week’s interview on channels TV with Seun Okinbaloye.”

@afamefunarollz wrote: “That’s what he does. Get everyone on his side. Lol. Falana knows what he carries anyway, so I expect him to tell Tinubu nothing but the truth.”

@Gbenga_1010 wrote: “At least he is making moves, this tells us that he’s concerned about the impending strike. Something the last government lacked. I didn’t vote for him, but I’m liking his government already.”

@AmasLincoln wrote: “There is nothing special about their meeting. After all, it’s an open secret that Femi Falana is one of the lawyers serving & protecting the socio-economic and political interests of Bola Tinubu. Let’s not forget he defended Tinubu in Court during his Chicagogate episode in 1999.“