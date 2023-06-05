Fuel Subsidy: Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Falana Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja have emerged.

Naija News reports that the Falana visited the President on Saturday over the looming Nigeria Labour Congress (APC) strike following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

A source who was privy to the meeting said Falana, who is the lawyer of the NLC and its affiliate unions for decades, met with President Tinubu on how best to handle the removal of subsidy and how to ensure that the pain of Nigerians does not worsen.

The Senior Advocate was also said to have discussed the war against corruption with Tinubu and how best to recover funds that have been stashed in foreign jurisdictions.

The source told Peoples Gazette that that the meeting was a sequel to a letter that the human rights lawyer had written to Tinubu on the economy and how he could succeed.

“Falana met with Tinubu on Saturday. They discussed how best to handle the removal of subsidy and how to ensure that the pain of Nigerians does not worsen.

“Tinubu will continue to consult respected Nigerians in his administration including members of the opposition and civil rights groups,” he said.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Falana confirmed that he met with the President on behalf of the NLC, adding that the meeting was open and sincere.

The senior lawyer added that they discussed the fuel subsidy issue and how to tackle waste in government and recover looted funds.

He said: “It is true that I met with President Tinubu on Saturday. We discussed subsidy and how to tackle waste in government and recover looted funds. The aim is just to ensure that the economy picks up quickly.”