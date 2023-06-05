It Is Time For Abia People To Rejoice – Otti

The newly sworn-in Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has promised not to disappoint the people of the state, upon his assumption of 0ffice.

Naija News reports that Otti made the promise while speaking at an interdenominational church service on Sunday to mark his inauguration.

The Abia governor, who appreciated God for the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, asserted that the Abia people will rejoice very soon.

He said: “This is the time for the people of God to rejoice. The book of Proverbs 29 verse 2 says that when the righteous is in power the people rejoice, and I know that Abia people are going to rejoice very soon.”

Also speaking, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has urged the new Abia governor to take care of the poor in the state.

Obi said that the welfare of the citizens is a major essence of government, and advised told Otti to always be grateful for the grace of God upon his life.

He said: “Do not abuse the grace of God. Let everything you do be for the good of the poor people in Abia. Let the poor people be happy, let the retirees and pensioners be happy.”

The former Anambra governor also told the people to pray for the country which according to him is in a very critical condition at the moment.