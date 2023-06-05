I Am So Sick Of This – Iyabo Ojo’s Boyfriend, Others React To Video Of Yul And Judy

Paulo Okoye, boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to a viral video of celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin verbally fighting.

Naija News recalls in the video shared by Edochie on Facebook, the couple could be seen having a heated argument.

The video was greeted with various reactions with some insinuating that the couple were trying to generate traffic while others believed that all was not well in their relationship.

Reacting, Paul Okoye alongside other celebrities such as Uche Jombo, Uche Elendu, Nkechi Blessing, Uche Maduagwu, Georgina Onuoha, Media personality Daddy Freeze took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Paulo Okoye; “Why‼Why!Why this is recorded I‼ Who ever recorded this is don’t like Yul 700 ‼! Destroying Yul image he build for Years‼! I’m so sick of this‼ So you can’t talk without recording???? Madness”

Uche Jombo wrote; “There’s a reason it’s on Facebook. Making that content money.”

Georgina Onuoha; “Tufiakwa 3 Chineke kpo ekewensu oku. Dinpka madu na nzuzu. Ya wuru ogwu, ye lere. Without shame. Dimpka na emezi owenya public assault maka ego.”

Uche Maduagwu; “You Na post singing videos to get attention, E no work, now Na Argument? Both of you need prayers for Church, God Biless MAY”

Uche Elendu; “Can blogs just stop giving these clowns relevance ??? All for Facebook odogwu turn to odiegwu”

Daddy Freeze, “Haaaaa.”

Nasboi, “Yul left peace for pieces”