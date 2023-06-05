Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic React As Kate Henshaw Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter

Popular Nigerian film actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw has surprised everyone by sharing rare photos of herself and daughter Gabrielle.

Naija News reports that the thespian has always kept her life with her daughter private.

Little is known about Henshaw’s daughter, hence the surprise when she shared photos of herself and her daughter on her Instagram page

Keeping the post simple, the actress stated that she was proud of her daughter, praying her light keeps shining bright. She added some hashtags starting with #motheranddaughter.

She wrote: “So proud of you, dearie..

May your light keep shining brighter and brighter..”

Many of the actress colleagues who were obviously surprised over the posts took to the comment section to express their delight.

See the comments below,

Rita Dominic, “Yaay finally.”

ChinonsoArubayi, “My heart she is beautiful.”

Funke Akindele, “Awww.”

Patience Ozokwo, “Love you both”

Uche Ogbodo, “Awww, she is so beautiful.”

Lajublog “your daughter is so beautiful, the apple does not fall far from the tree.”

Izzygold, “So cute”

Uche Jumbo, “Love emojis”

Datwarrigirl, “Aww”