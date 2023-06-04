Atiku’s Spokesman Offers Advice To Tinubu On Key Appointments

A spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Bwala Daniel has some advice for President Bola Tinubu as he gears up to form his cabinet.

In a tweet, Daniel identified five roles that, he argues, should not be filled by politicians.

His list included:

1. National Security Adviser

2. Minister of the Economy

3. Director General of SSS and NIA

4. Minister of Petroleum

5. Central Bank Governor

Daniel emphasized his point, saying, “He must not appoint a politician or quasi-politician for any of these roles, or else he will repeat history.”

As of now, only the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the Deputy Chief of Staff have been announced.

An air of anticipation pervades the Presidential Villa as key aides and cabinet members remain unappointed a week into Tinubu’s presidency.

President Tinubu, who was inaugurated on May 29, emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential election, defeating rivals including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

However, Atiku and Obi are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory in court, alleging flaws in the electoral process.