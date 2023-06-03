FIFA President Congratulates Amaju Pinnick Over National Award

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick after he received the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) honor.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari named Amaju Pinnick as one of the recipients of the national honour before he handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

Other recipients of the national honor are Mamman Daura, Godwin Emefiele, and Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former secretary-general of the Commonwealth.

In reaction to Pinnick being among the awardees, Gianni Infantino issued a letter of congratulations to celebrate with the Nigerian football administrator for the achievement.

In the letter, Infantino said Amaju Pinnick who is currently a member of the FIFA council deserves the award due to his extraordinary dedication to the growth of football, particularly inside the FIFA Council.

Infantino’s letter read, “Using this letter, I have the great pleasure to express to you my warmest congratulations on the award of the prestigious Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) bestowed to you by His Excellency Mr. Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a well-deserved honour that rewards your passion and exemplary commitment to the service of the international football community, particularly within the FIFA Council.

“Your human qualities and skills, not to mention your remarkable contribution to the development of Nigerian, African, and world football, deserve our admiration.

“Congratulating you once again for this important distinction, I look forward to seeing you again soon”.