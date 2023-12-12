‘There Is Absolutely No Place For Violence In Football’ – FIFA Chief Condemns Attack On Turkish Referee

FIFA chief, Gianni Infantino has condemned the attack on Turkish football referee, Halil Umut Meler by Ankaragucu president, Faruk Koca as “totally unacceptable,” according to a statement made on Tuesday.

Following the incident that occurred after Monday’s 1-1 draw between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor, the Turkish football federation suspended all leagues indefinitely.

Infantino emphasized in a social media statement, “There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field. Events following the Turkish Super Lig match are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society.”

Stressing the importance of match officials, he added, “Without match officials, there is no football. Referees, players, fans, and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game.”

The FIFA chief called on relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation and respect for the safety of all involved at every level of the sport.

Disturbing images from the incident depict Koca and a group of men rushing onto the pitch, with Koca physically assaulting Meler after the final whistle.

In response to the attack, a court has placed Koca and two others in pre-trial detention on charges of “injuring and threatening a public official.”