Ondo Speaker Denies Resigning Days To End Of Tenure

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, has disowned the purported letter claiming that he has resigned from office with immediate effect.

Naija News earlier reported that Oloyelogun resigned from his position in a letter signed and addressed to the Clerk of the House, dated June 1st, 2023.

But in a statement he personally signed, Oloyeloogun said he has not resigned as the Speaker of the House, stressing that the claims that he has resigned as speaker as false.

The embattled speaker, who is facing corruption charges in court, said the purported letter of his resignation in circulation was the “handiwork of the fifth columnists.”

Oloyelogun, therefore, urged the security agencies to investigate the purveyors of the letter.

He said: “The purported letter of resignation which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth Columnists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

“The purported resignation is no doubt the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act as l did not contemplate or discuss such move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

“Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such letter.”

Oleyelogun also stated that the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jaiyeola, informed him that he did not receive any letter of resignation.

“I have not informed the Executive Arm of Government of such resignation and I urge my Honourable Colleagues, Staffers of the House of Assembly, and members of my constituency to disregard the letter,” he said.

However, policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) have taken over the assembly’s complex located on Igbatoro road in Akure, the state capital.