‘Aiyedatiwa Not Pleased With Ondo Assembly’s Request For His Resignation’

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is reportedly unhappy that the State House of Assembly is asking for his undated resignation letter, which must be submitted to President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, had on Tuesday during plenary disclosed the resolutions reached at the meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja last Friday.

The Speaker said one of the resolutions at the meeting was that the deputy governor was asked to write an undated resignation letter and submit it to the President.

Oladiji said the President appointed him (Speaker), the Secretary of the Ondo State Government, Oladunni Odu, and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ade Adetimehin, to monitor compliance with the resolutions.

He added that other resolutions included that there will be no dissolution of the State Executive Council, that the party leadership and structures remain intact, that the House of Assembly leadership remains intact, and that Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of the office as the deputy governor.

The Speaker, who read the resolutions on the floor of the House, warned all the political gladiators and stakeholders against violating the meeting resolutions.

Speaking with The Punch on the condition of anonymity, a political associate of the deputy governor said Aiyedatiwa was not pleased with the decision of the Assembly to ask for his resignation letter.

He stated that the deputy governor was not in the state yet because he was waiting for the House to declare him the acting governor before returning.

The political associate stated that the deputy governor’s resignation was against the resolution at Friday’s meeting with the President.

He said: “You can see that the deputy governor was not in the state yet. He is waiting for the House to declare him the acting governor before coming. But I don’t know what will happen next on the matter because the House has not kept its own part of the ‘deal’.

“The status quo they are talking about is for the deputy governor to be acting as the governor, and that is what I expected the Speaker to read today, but he didn’t put that in his speech. Let’s see what happens next.”