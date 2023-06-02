Ondo Speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun Resigns Days To End Of 9th Assembly

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has resigned from his position.

Naija News reports that this development is coming just a few days before the end of the 9th assembly.

Oloyeloogun’s resignation was contained in a letter signed and addressed to the Clerk of the House, dated 01-06-2023.

According to the letter titled, ‘Resignation as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly.’ sighted by The Punch on Friday, the resignation takes effect from today.

The former Speaker in the letter said, “Please permit me to inform you that I, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun, Bamidele David, ceases to function as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. This follows my decision to resign from the position with effect from today (Thursday).

“As you are aware, this Honourable House has always discharged its constitutional obligations as one indivisible family. That was the spirit that propped me to the exalted position as Speaker. It is in light of that same spirit that I resign from the position.

“May I use this medium to express my appreciation to all my colleagues who have been wonderful partners in progress. I must say I enjoyed their enviable and uncommon support for the period held sway as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly. I will extend same level of support and loyalty to whoever succeeds me as Speaker of this Honourable House.

“Thanks, and please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”