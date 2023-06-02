 Kaduna Speaker, Zailani Reacts To Gbajabiamila’s New Appointment As Tinubu’s CoS

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing the incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff (CoS).

President Tinubu also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, and the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The appointments were made known in a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’.

According to the statement, the announcement was made in a meeting with Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors, popularly known as the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

Reacting to the new appointment, Zailani through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, in a statement in Kaduna on Friday, noted that the appointment was well deserved due to Gbajabiamila’s enviable pedigree in diplomacy, administration and academics.

The Kaduna Speaker, who prayed for Gbajabiamila for God’s guidance and direction in his new job said, “I wish to applaud President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as his new Chief of Staff.

“This is indeed a good choice, considering his vast knowledge, experience and pedigree in administration and diplomacy both at national and global levels.

“I do not doubt that he will deploy his wealth of experience, national and global connections in giving Mr President the needed support to deliver on his mandate of taking the nation to the next level.”