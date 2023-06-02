Reactions As Tinubu Appoints Gbajabiamila As Chief Of Staff, Akume SGF

Several reactions have trailed the first set of appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four days after his inauguration as the Nigerian leader.

Naija News earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu officially appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

President Tinubu also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, and the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The appointments were made known in a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’.

According to the statement, the announcement was made in a meeting with Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors, popularly known as the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

Following the announcement, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express varied reactions to the first set of appointments.

See the reactions below.

@dan4matic wrote: “If he likes let him appoint Wole Soyinka, he’ll still be the first president that will be publicly humiliated out of office within a short period. This New Nigeria cannot be stopped by no one let alone a corrupt cadaver & a druglord.”

@Obajemujnr_ wrote: “Is it possible to be a legislator and also be appointed to the executive arm of government? Can someone please enlighten me? Just curious 🧐 Congratulations.”

@Irunnia_ wrote: “Peter Obi is coming to collect his mandate and this Remi Tinubu is busy appointing people. Make them dey keep our seat warm sha.”

@MiddleGirl45 wrote: “All these things wey una dey do can’t help us I swear, today Tinubu do this, tomorrow Tinubu do that, Abeg what’s the way forward🤲🏻 nitori olorun☹️, cos gbogbo eleyiii ko ye wa mo oooo.”

@Lanre__Abdul wrote: “North Central is well represented!! 💯💯”

@iamfearlessking wrote: “Now that he’s been appointed Chief of Staff. When is he resigning from the HOR?”

@kingsleylead wrote: “So far am kind of comfortable with President Tinubu’s appointment.”

@mobolanleShobs wrote: “Congratulations to our Surulere Chief Daddy, this is well deserved.”

@Daniel53612587 wrote: “And he wants to renew Nigeria with the same old cargo politicians 😂”

@Timilehin2008 wrote: “They know themselves already!!!”