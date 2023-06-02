EFCC Detains Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Tallen Over Alleged N2 Billion Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained in its custody former Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen.

Naija News reports that Tallen served under the second administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

A source, however, who spoke with The PUNCH on Friday disclosed that Tallen is currently been grilled by EFCC at its Zonal Headquarters, in Wuse, Abuja over allegations of money laundering.

Though details of the allegations against the former minister were sketchy as of reporting time, a source familiar with the case told journalists that it bordered on corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2 billion

“The ex-mnister arrived at our Abuja Zonal Command (not the headquarters), on invitation, at about 12 pm, but she’s still being grilled by investigators of the commission as at 8:30 pm.

“She’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds and corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2billion, and part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project,” the source reportedly said.