10th Speakership: I Have Not Slept For Days – Kalu

The aspirant for the Deputy Speakership position in the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said he has not slept for days because he has been lobbying for support from members.

Naija News reports that Kalu and the aspirant for the Speakership position, Tajudeen Abbass, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Kalu said he and Abbas have been enduring sleepless nights and have been traveling across the country to seek support.

The House spokesman added that he has been lobbying members and begging them to join their side and let’s make Nigeria a great nation.

He said: “This man (Abbas) has not slept for days. I have not slept. We have been going around trying to make sure that, granted that the party has given us the platform is not conceding that it is sufficient for us to go to bed and sleep.

“We are lobbying these members and begging them (to) come over to our direction and let’s make Nigeria a great nation. We are talking to all the members and we are hoping that at the end of the day, we will get what we are looking for.”

Kalu also said there will be parliamentary sovereignty if he and Abbas are elected, adding that the 10th National Assembly will be a “rubber stamp” and will work with the executive to achieve a national objective.

He added: “We’re going to ensure that though we are three arms of government, we understand that we are one government. So the national objective of the executive, if it is what the people want, will remain the national objective of the legislature.

“We’re bringing on board the balancing of inequalities that exists within our society. So Nigerians should rest assured that innovations, transformations, and reforms are going to be introduced by us.

“This will not go without saying that the principles of checks and balances and the doctrine of separation of powers will be duly observed.”