We Will Work With You – Northern Elders Send Message To Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has promised to work with President Bola Tinubu in fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The forum however called on the President to remember his promise to take insecurity, poverty and provide high-quality governance.

NEF in a statement by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed urged Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises on security and poverty alleviation as well as other key commitments and promises to Nigerians.

The NEF statement also congratulated Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima on their swearing-in as the President and Vice President of Nigeria respectively.

The statement reads, “The Forum reminded Tinubu of his promise to take insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance as priorities, and commended him for his vision of re-discovering Nigeria’s greatness which will be reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Issues such as inclusion, ensuring justice and fighting corruption should be prioritized as well. Policies that compound poverty should be avoided, and where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied by compassion, sensitivity and adequate public awareness.

“The Forum will work with President Tinubu and governors to actualize their promises to make Nigerians more secure and improve the economy to reduce poverty and desperation.”