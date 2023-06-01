Just In: Striking Health Workers To Meet Again With FG Today 

Striking health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) are slated to hold another meeting with the Federal Government on Thursday( today).

Naija News recalls that the striking health workers met with the Federal Government last week Thursday before the end of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. But the meeting ended at a deadlock as no agreements were reached.

However, the National Vice-chairman of JOHESU, Dr Obinna Ogbonna told The Punch that they will be meeting again with the Federal Government today.

Ogbonna said, “We will be meeting with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment today (Thursday) by 12 pm. The permanent secretary of the ministry will take charge because that is the hierarchy of power when the minister is not available.

“All our executive members will be there at the meeting and the Federal Ministry of Health will be there so that we will present the matter. The Ministry of Labour is acting as the conciliator.”

Members of the union started an indefinite strike last Thursday to press home their demands which include the immediate approval and implementation of the Technical Committee report on Consolidated Health Salary Structure Adjustment by the Federal Government; the immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of affected health workers in federal health institutions; the recognition of support health workers in hospital facilities in the payment of the new hazard allowance; and the payment and inculcation of peculiar allowances to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/AHPA.

Other demands are the immediate and unconditional implementation of the pharmacist consultant cadre, the unconditional payment of all withheld salaries of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and the April and May 2018 salaries of members at Federal Medical Centre, Azare; and the speedy implementation of the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 years and 70 years for consultants in the health professions.