Fresh Details Of What Tinubu Told Chinese Delegation Emerges

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Chinese government led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Peng Qinghua.

Hosting Qinghua at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu told the special envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping of Nigeria’s openness to business and constructive partnerships.

According to a statement from Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, the Nigerian leader told the Chinese delegation that Nigeria needs accelerated growth and is ready to do business honestly with those ready to do business with the country.

President Tinubu added that though Nigeria would remain unaligned, both countries have a lot to learn from each other.

“We will continue to work to promote democracy in the West African sub-region.

“I’m a product of democracy and shall work day and night to advance democracy.

“We will fight terrorism and all forms of criminality. We can learn from each other, but we will remain non-aligned,” Tinubu was quoted to have said.

The Chinese envoy on his part, emphasized the importance of Nigeria to Africa and the world at large and hoped for strengthened bilateral and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Peng commended President Tinubu’s plan for a new era of economic development and prosperity in Nigeria.

Naija News gathered the delegation also included the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, and his deputy.