Watch Beautiful Daughters Of Vice President, Kashim Shettima Pose For Social Media

A video of the daughters of the Nigeria Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Hajara and Amira Fatima posing before the camera in a viral video has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the beautiful daughters of the Vice President who donned colourful fabric were seen striking a pose for better filming which was later uploaded on social media.

Recall that Fatima was recently in the news as a result of her wedding to Sadiq Ibrahim, top Nigerian architect and son of former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ibrahim Bunu.

The wedding attracted top personalities such as former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu amongst others.

The videos of Kashim Shettima’s beautiful daughters are making rounds barely 48 hours after their father was sworn in as the vice president of Nigeria on May 29.

Watch the video below;

Tinubu’s Daughter Names Herself ‘Iyaloja-General Of Nigeria’

Meanwhile, the daughter of Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo has named herself the ‘Iyaloja-general of Nigeria.’

Mrs Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, inherited the market leader title from her deceased grandmother, Abibatu Mogaji.

Following her father’s inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria, Mrs Tinubu-Ojo edited her Twitter bio to read: “This is the Official Handle of The Iyaloja General of Nigeria || The First Daughter of the FRN.”