Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Orders DSS To Vacate EFCC Office

Former Federal lawmaker Shehu Sani has reacted to the order issued by President Bola Tinubu over the rift between the Department of State Services, (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News earlier reported that the DSS, yesterday, prevented officials of the EFCC from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A source told Vanguard that the DSS blocked the whole building and placed an armoured tank at the front of the building.

“They even placed an armoured tank just to scare us away”, the source reportedly said

Both agencies, according to reports, have been at loggerheads over the ownership of the building.

In a swift reaction to the situation, the Presidency ordered the DSS to vacate the premises.

Speaking via a statement issued by Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday, Tinubu said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably.

According to the statement, “The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place, was brought to his attention.”

Reacting via a post on Twitter, Shehu Sani made a cryptic remark claiming that former president, Muhammadu Buhari would have acted differently.

He wrote, “If it was the former President, the Boys Scout will seal the office of the Civil Defence and it will take months without any action taken, until may be the vigilantes steps in on their own to rescue the situation.”