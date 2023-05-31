Reno Omokri Makes Observations On Tinubu’s 24 Hours In Office

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has applauded President Bola Tinubu‘s actions in the first 24 hours in office.

Naija News reports that Tinubu alongside the vice president, Kashim Shettima was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, and assumed office on Tuesday.

In a post via his social media page, Reno said Tinubu unlike Buhari kept to his word and began work with immediate effect.

He commended the President’s bold statement on subsidy removal and backed it with action, meeting with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

He wrote: “Making a bold statement on subsidy removal and backing it up with action. Meeting Godwin Emefiele, then Mele Kyari. Making a string of appointments. Asserting his authority over the DSS in their face-off with the EFCC.

“Tinubu, unlike Buhari, has hit the ground running. I sincerely pray that our petition will succeed and President Tinubu’s election will be nullified. But be that as it may, I must commend the actions of his first 24 hours in office”

There Will Be No Excuse For Failure, Fasoranti Tells Tinubu

Meanwhile, former leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has said the Bola Tinubu government will not have any excuse for failure.

In a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Tuesday, Fasoranti advised the President to appoint competent people with impeccable character and capacity into his cabinet and put them in their areas of maximum benefit for the nation.

The former Afenifere leader said he is convinced that Nigeria would be great if his plans for the country are implemented religiously and meticulously.

Fasoranti said the country is facing a number of challenges that require urgent and decisive actions, promising Tinubu that Afenifere would support his administration.