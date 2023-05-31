I Have No Doubt In Tinubu’s Ability To Deliver – Adebanjo

The leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said he has no doubt in the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to perform well in office.

Naija News reports that Adebanjo had supported and campaigned for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections against Tinubu.

Speaking on the inauguration of Tinubu as the President, Adebanjo stated that he does not doubt the ability of the former Governor of Lagos State to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The Afenifere leader, however, faulted the outcome of the presidential election which produced Tinubu as the Nigerian leader. He added that the election did not follow the electoral law.

“I don’t doubt his ability, but I don’t believe he was properly elected according to the electoral law,” he told Daily Post.

Tinubu Makes Clarification On Fuel Subsidy Removal Comment

The President has said the announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy is not a new development nor an action of his administration.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this following the long queues at petrol stations nationwide just hours after the news President announced the end of fuel subsidy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre said Tinubu was merely communicating the status quo, stating the end to the removal of fuel subsidy will not take immediate effect.

The statement said the development is not a new one, considering that the previous administration’s budget for fuel subsidy was planned and approved to last for only the first half of the year.

It, however, said the panic-buying that has ensued as a result of the announcement is needless.