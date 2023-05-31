Arewa Youths React To Fuel Subsidy Removal Announcement

The National President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima has commended President Bola Tinubu over the announcement of fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that Tinubu, during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, declared that his administration would not continue to pay subsidy on petroleum products.

The President said given the high opportunity cost the Federal Government was suffering to fund subsidy, it was no longer justifiable to continue.

Tinubu asserted that since there was no provision for subsidy in the budget from June 2023, it stands removed.

In a chat with Daily Post on Tuesday, Shettima stated Tinubu took the right step by ending the payment of fuel subsidy following the alleged diversion of the money.

The AYCF leader said the president believes that rather than sharing the funds for subsidy, the money should be used for infrastructural projects.

Shettima said Tinubu is determined to work and Nigerians expect that he will do the needful in the area of economy, security, and other sectors.

He said: “The economy is nothing to write home about and there are other challenges. He also understands that there is a need to save the country now at this critical period. What’s the need to earmark money for subsidy when some people will divert it? They’re subsidising nothing in the country.

“He believes that rather than sharing the money, the money should be used for something better. I concur with him.

“The fears of Nigerians is that fuel will go higher and with the coming of Dangote refinery, you will see that everything will go down, and Nigerians will be at the advantage of these policies; I quite agree with him that we must drop the subsidy regime.”