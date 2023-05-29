‘No More Fuel Subsidy’ – Tinubu Says, Vows To Review Multiple Taxation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to remove Petroleum subsidy and channel the funds to other segments of the economy.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this while delivering his inaugural speech after his swearing-in.

While stating that hope is back for Nigeria, Tinubu promised local and foreign investors to revisit the issue of multiple taxation.

He also promised that his regime will defend the nation against terror and other criminal element that are threatening its existence.

According to him, the nation will be governed by the rule and that he will ensure that the regime remodel the economy of the country.

He said that electricity will be more affordable and available to all business to ensure growth.