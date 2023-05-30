‘This Is Incredibly Painful’ – Sammie Okposo’s Wife Celebrates Late Husband’s Birthday

Ozioma Okposo, the wife of the late Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday.

Recall that the singer, who died on November 25, 2022, was buried on December 16, 2022, at a private cemetery, Ikoyi after a Church service.

Naija News reports that Ozy who is yet to get over her husband’s demise took to her Instagram page to share cute photos of the musician.

The widow expressed how much she misses her husband saying she is aware of how Sammie loves to celebrate his birthday.

She further stated that the death of her husband is indeed painful and in her moment of tears, she still finds God’s grace to stay strong.

Ozy wrote: “My dearest hubby, It’s your birthday today, though I miss you always, I miss you more today, I know how much you loved your birthday, it was special to you, and you are not here with me…This is incredibly painful.

“In my moments of silent tears, I find His grace to be strong and joyful because that’s what you would have wanted and holding firmly to the blissful memories, the fun, the laughter we shared.

“I know you are resting in the Lord but in my heart, you are always here, I feel your presence… Keep resting, keep singing, Keep shining Dim Oma. Missing you always Loving you forever.”