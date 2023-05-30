Obaseki Appoints Aire Obehi As Acting MD Of Edo Tourism Agency

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has approved the appointment of Obehi Aire Okafor as Acting Managing Director of Edo State Tourism Agency.

The development was announced via a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq..

The appointment is to take effect from May 5, 2023.

Ogie said, “I write to inform you that His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your appointment as Acting Managing Director, Edo State Tourism Agency with effect from May 5, 2023.

“The remuneration attached to the post is as provided for in the relevant regulations currently in force in Edo State Public Service. Please accept my hearty congratulations.”