Connect with us

Politics

May 29: Inauguration Photos Of Govs Across Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday, in Abuja, took their oaths of office and allegiance.

Naija News reports that 28 governors in various states also took the oaths of office on Monday.

It was gathered that both the President and some of these governors, both returning and new made various pledges to Nigerians on how they would be governed.

Tinubu in his inaugural address at Eagle Square also unveiled a series of steps he would take to position the country on the path of economic development, stability and prosperity.

This platform gathered that the inauguration ceremony took place in various styles yesterday.

Below are photos from the inauguration event across the country:

Gov Peter Mbah

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu (sokoto state)

Gov. Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu (sokoto state)

Umar Namadi (Jigawa)

Gov Uba Sani (Kaduna)

Mohammed Bago (Niger)

Bassey Otu (Cross River)

Mohammed Bago (Niger)

Nasir Idris (Kebbi)

Gov. Hyacinth Alia (Benue)

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State)

Gov. Abba Kabir (Kano)

Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)

Alex Otti (Abia)

Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers)

Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi)

Seyi Makinde (Oyo)

Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe)

Bala Mohammed (Bauchi)

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Mai Mala Buni

Babagana Zulum (Borno)

Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara)


Get New DJ Mixes

Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)

Related Topics:
Advertisement