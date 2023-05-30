May 29: Inauguration Photos Of Govs Across Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday, in Abuja, took their oaths of office and allegiance.

Naija News reports that 28 governors in various states also took the oaths of office on Monday.

It was gathered that both the President and some of these governors, both returning and new made various pledges to Nigerians on how they would be governed.

Tinubu in his inaugural address at Eagle Square also unveiled a series of steps he would take to position the country on the path of economic development, stability and prosperity.

This platform gathered that the inauguration ceremony took place in various styles yesterday.

Below are photos from the inauguration event across the country:

Gov Peter Mbah