Katsina Agog As Residents Hold Durbar Celebration In Honor Of Buhari (Photos)

The street of Katsina and the country home of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, is currently agog as residents hold a special Durbar celebration following the completion of his tenure in office.

Naija News reports that Bashir Ahmad, a former digital media aide to Buhari, shared the photos and videos of the event via Twitter, stating that it was hosted by the Emir of Daura.

According to him, those in attendance include the governors of Kastina and Borno states, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, former SGF, Boss Mustapha, former ministers, and cabinet members of Buhari.

Bashir wrote: “How to welcome your son after eight years serving the country as its Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. A Durbar celebration is currently holding in Daura in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, after concluding his two-term tenure.

“Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari (Talban Daura) and his contingent participating in the Special Durbar celebration hosted by Emir of Daura in honour of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Such a massive demonstration of love, affection, adoration, and appreciation is unprecedented. A thing never seen before. That is how Daura welcomed its son back home.

“The Executive Governors of Katsina and Borno states, the APC national chairman Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, former SGF, Chief of Staff, and former ministers and cabinet members of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari are all here with us at the ongoing Special Durbar in Daura”

See photos below: