I Didn’t Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration To Secure An Appointment – Ganduje

The outgone Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said he didn’t attend the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu in other to secure an appointment.

Ganduje, however, said if he is given an appointment by the Tinubu administration, he would not reject it, Naija News learnt.

The former Kano State governor, who shunned the inauguration of his successor for that of the president, made this disclosure in an interview with BBC Hausa.

He said “I am not here for any appointments, but if I am appointed, I will not decline.

“I am optimistic about Tinubu’s presidency. We will pray for him and continue to support him because he was elected due to his good track record.”

Speaking further about the purported rift between him and his successor, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, Ganduje said they are on good terms.

He disclosed that the reason he failed to attend Abba Gida-Gida’s inauguration was due to concerns of possible violence between both their supporters.

He stated that “Handing over can be divided into two aspects. The first is the transition of power, which involves the transfer of documents and information about the government’s operations, including completed projects, projects that were not completed, and advice for the incoming government.

“The second aspect is the inauguration. If the outgoing and incoming governments are from different political parties, it is not always necessary to attend the inauguration, as there is a risk of violence between supporters.”

Recall that Ganduje had Sunday evening handed over to Yusuf in other to make it for Tinubu’s inauguration.