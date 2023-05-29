What Peter Obi Told Nigerian Youths Ahead Of Tinubu’s Swearing-in

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has sent a message to Nigerian youths ahead of the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

In a lengthy statement via his Twitter handle on Monday morning, the LP flagbearer called on the youths to remain steadfast, calm, patient, and peaceful.

Obi remarked that he remains committed, and untiring in his determination to work with like-minded fellow Nigerians to end the curse of missed opportunities and squandered hope.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the journey to a new Nigeria may be long and difficult but it is worth it in every way.

He, however, asked Nigerians to work together to move the country from corruption and criminality to a center of productivity rather than aimless consumption.

He said: “I remain committed, and untiring, in my determination to work with like-minded fellow Nigerians to end the curse of missed opportunities and squandered hope that has become our lot here.

“I will never shrink from that original commitment, because I firmly believe that we must change from the present politics of criminality, and corruption, in order to make a new Nigeria possible.

“I call on fellow Nigerians, especially the youths to remain steadfast, calm, patient, and peaceful. Our journey may be long and difficult but it is worth it in every way.

“Victory is assured. We have to work together to move our beautiful country from corruption and criminality to a center of productivity rather than aimless consumption.”

Naija News reports that Bola Tinubu will be sworn in today as the 16th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at Eagle Square.