Tinubu Sends Message To His Supporters, Obidients, Atikulators

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appreciated his supporters for voting for him in the last presidential election.

In his inaugural speech on Monday at Eagle Square, Tinubu also recognised supporters of opposition parties who did not vote for him.

The President also extended his hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and their candidates and asked them to grasp it in national affinity and brotherhood.

He said: “I stand before you honored to assume the sacred mandate you have given me. My love for this nation is abiding. My confidence in its people, unwavering. And my faith in God Almighty, absolute. I know that His hand shall provide the needed moral strength and clarity of purpose in those instances when we seem to have reached the limits of our human capacity.

“This day is bold and majestic yet bright and full of spirit, as is our precious nation. As a nation, we have long ago decided to march beyond the dimness of night into the open day of renewed national hope.

“The question we now ask ourselves is whether to remain faithful to the work inherent in building a better society or retreat into the shadows of our unmet potential.

“For me, there is but one answer. We are too great a nation and too grounded as a people to rob ourselves of our finest destiny.

“This nation’s journey has been shaped by the prayers of millions, and the collective sacrifices of us all. We have endured hardships that would have made other societies crumble.

“Yet, we have shouldered the heavy burden to arrive at this SUBLIME moment where the prospect of a better future merges with our improved capacity to create that future.

”To the surprise of many but not to ourselves, we have more firmly established this land as a democracy in both word and deed.

“The peaceful transition from one government to another is now our political tradition. This handover symbolizes our trust in God, our enduring faith in representative governance and our belief in our ability to reshape this nation into the society it was always meant to be.

“Today, let us recommit our very selves to placing Nigeria in our hearts as the indispensable home for each and every one of us regardless of creed, ethnicity, or place of birth.

“My supporters, I thank you. To those who voted otherwise, I extend my hand across the political divide. I ask you to grasp it in national affinity and brotherhood. For me, political coloration has faded away. All I see are Nigerians.

“This is the proudest day of my life. But this day does not belong to me. It belongs to you, the people of Nigeria.

“On this day, Nigeria affirms its rightful place among the world’s great democracies. There, Nigeria shall reside forever.

“The course of our past and the promise of the future have brought us to this exceptional moment.

“In this spirit, I ask you to join me in making Nigeria a more perfect nation and democracy such that the Nigerian ideal becomes and forever remains the Nigerian reality.“