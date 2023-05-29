Tinubu Makes Eight Promises To Nigerians In Inaugural Speech

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, made eight promises to Nigerians in his presidential inauguration speech at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Lagos State was sworn-in as President by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

Below are the promises made by the new President.

(1). Tinubu said his administration will govern the country on behalf of Nigerians, adding that he will not rule but serve the citizens with prejudice towards none but with compassion towards all.

(2). The President said his government will target a Gross Domestic Product (GP) of not less than 6% growth.

(3). On Power, Tinubu promised affordable electricity to homes and businesses, adding that power generation capacity will be doubled.

(4). President Tinubu said Nigeria will be impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law.

(5). He also promised to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country and our subregion.

(6). Tinubu promised to remodel the economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security, and an end to extreme poverty.

(7). In his administration, President Tinubu vowed that women and youth will feature prominently.

(8). Tinubu also promised that his government will continue to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the various anti-corruption agencies.