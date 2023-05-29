“This Is The Proudest Day Of My Life” – Tinubu Shares Experience As He Becomes President Of Nigeria

The President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described his emergence as the new President of Nigeria as the proudest day of his life.

Naija News recalls Tinubu was on Monday, May 29, 2023, sworn in as the President of Nigeria at the Eagle Square in Abuja, taking over from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hours after the inauguration, Tinubu took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to share what he feels about the development.

The former Lagos State Governor while sharing some pictures from the inauguration ceremony, described his emergence as the President of Nigeria as the proudest day of his life.

He wrote: “This is the proudest day of my life. But this day does not belong to me. It belongs to you, the people of Nigeria.”

Tinubu Makes First Appointments As President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved his first appointments hours after he was sworn into power.

Following his inauguration, Tinubu approved the appointment of Victor Adekunle Adeleke as his State Chief of Protocol.

He also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada Special Adviser, Digital Media.

The newly appointed SCOP, Adeleke, who’s from Oyo State officially began his assignment today.

He’s an accomplished diplomat and lawyer.

He joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving in various missions abroad and at the Headquarters, including the State House.

Adeleke’s appointment is adjudged as well-deserved by his colleagues as he takes over from Ambassador Lawal Kazuare.