Tinubu Makes First Appointments As President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved his first appointments hours after he was sworn in to power.

Naija News recalls that former President, Muhammadu Buhari had earlier today handed over to Tinubu at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Following his inauguration, Tinubu approved the appointment of Victor Adekunle Adeleke as his State Chief of Protocol.

He also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada Special Adviser, Digital Media

The newly appointed SCOP, Adeleke, who’s from Oyo State officially began his assignment today.

He’s an accomplished diplomat and lawyer.

He joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving in various missions abroad and at the Headquarters, including the State House.

Adeleke appointment is adjudged as well-deserved by his colleagues as he takes over from Ambassador Lawal Kazuare.

The new SCOP comes to the job with a huge pedigree as a career Foreign Service Officer and it’s expected that he will change the face of diplomatic protocol in the Villa.

His last appointed was as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and Ambassador to Ethiopia, where he served with distinction and represented the country creditably and honourably.

Born in 1967 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Ambassador Adeleke graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, lle-Ife with a Bachelor of Laws degree (with Honours) in June 1990. He then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos for his professional training to become a Barrister and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1991, having satisfied all conditions prescribed by law.